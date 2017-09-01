modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Supreme Court Annuls Kenya’s Disputed Election

BBC
1 hour ago | General News

Kenya’s Supreme Court has annulled the outcome of the country’s recent presidential election.

Citing irregularities, the Supreme Court said a new poll should be held within 60 days.

The Electoral Commission had declared incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta the winner of last month’s election.

But Kenya opposition candidate Raila Odinga claimed that the commission’s IT system had been hacked to manipulate the results.

The BBC’s Caroline Karobia in Nairobi says Kenya has made history as the first country in Africa to annul presidential election.

Reading the ruling – reached by a majority of four to two among the judges – Justice Maraga said the 8 August poll had not been “conducted in accordance with the constitution”.

After the announcement, opposition supporters were seen celebrating outside the court building, as well as in opposition strongholds

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

General News

TOP STORIES

Shock as Kenya court cancels election result, demands re-run

1 hour ago

Cease Campaigning For 2020—NDC Warns Party Members

6 hours ago

quot-img-1you may know everything, but remember you are not perfect than the person next to you.

By: [email protected] quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39724.4016
Euro5.21975.2232
Pound Sterling5.65925.6666
Swiss Franc4.56424.5669
Canadian Dollar3.50243.5048
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.47703.4838
body-container-line