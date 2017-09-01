TOP STORIES
Today's Church Should Address Moral Decadence Among The Youth
Ho, Aug. 31, GNA - Mr Nelson Akorli, Ho Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has called on the Church to help address moral decadence in the country's youth.
'When the moral of the youth is destroyed, society is destroyed and the church should act fast before it explodes' he said.
Mr Akorli said this at the opening of the 28th annual conference of Catechist and Evangelists Union of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church (EPC) Ghana.
The four day conference, which was held under the theme: 'the delight of the disciple making; being the smile of God in your home and in your church', was being attended by over 250 catechists and evangelists from 15 presbyteries of the church nationwide.
Mr Akorli appealed to EPC to revisit the moral discipline of the founding fathers of the Church.
He applauded the Church for its developmental programmes and appealed for continued collaboration with government for the development of the country.
Mr Akorli advised the leadership of the Church to turn the relics and legacies left behind by the German missionaries in to tourist attraction.
Reverend Lawyer Samuel Amoako, Acting Moderator of General Assembly of EPC, urged members of the Union to be worthy ambassadors of the Church in their communities.
Professor E.K Sekyi, Acting Vice Chancellor of Ho Technical University, said catechists were the pivot around which the church revolved 'so it is appropriate to acquire a new skills to be able to run the church'.
Catechist Sylvester Simon Agbeehia, President of the Union, reminded the members that as administrators of the church, any laps in their performance would have negative effects on the mission of the church and society in general.
He appealed to General Assembly Council of the Church, for job progression for catechists with policy for remuneration.
Catechist Sylvanus Anku, Secretary of the Union, said a proposal has been sent to the leadership of the church for the allocation of a place for catechists on the General Assembly council.
