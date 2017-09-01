modernghana logo

Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
Nkonya-Alavanyo Curfew Renewed

58 minutes ago | Social News

Accra, Aug. 31, GNA - The Ministry of the Interior has renewed the curfew hours imposed on Alavanyo and Nkonya townships from 2000 hours to 0330 hours, effective Sunday, September 3.

The renewal of the hours was on the advice of the Volta Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument.

A statement signed by Mr Ambrose Dery, the sector Minister, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday, said.

It urged the chiefs, elders, opinion leaders and the youth to use the established mechanisms for the resolution of their conflicts and disputes to ensure peace.

The statement reiterated the total ban of carrying arms, ammunitions or any offensive weapons and that any persons found with weapons would be arrested and prosecuted.

GNA

Social News

