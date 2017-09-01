modernghana logo

Ghana Explores Mining Opportunities As Lands Minister Lead Delegation To Australia

GNA
51 minutes ago | Business & Finance

Accra, Aug. 31, GNA - Mr John Peter Amewu, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, will lead a seven-member Government delegation to Australia to explore business opportunities in the mining sector.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Unit of the Ministry, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday, said the delegation would take part in the 2017 Africa Down Under Conference, which would be held in Perth from September 6 to 8.

It said the Lands Minister would take the opportunity to address more than 1,200 delegates who would be attending the conference and outline Government's initiatives with regard to mining and exploration policies in Ghana.

''This annual conference attracts a great deal of interests from organisations planning to invest in projects or are already having projects doing business in Africa,'' it said.

It said the event was the largest global African Investment Conference to be held and only second to the Mining Indaba Conference in Cape Town, South Africa.

The Minister, at the sidelines of the conference, would also meet representatives of the Australian mining firms and, among others, address some key concerns of international investors in the mining industry including the removal of Value Added Tax on exploration companies.

The delegation from Ghana would include some staff of the Minerals Commission, the Precious Minerals and Marketing Company and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

It said while in Australia, Mr Amewu would attend the New Patriotic Party Western Australia Chapter Victory and Congratulatory Dinner Dance as a Special Guest of Honour.

GNA
By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA

