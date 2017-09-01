TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2197
|5.2232
|Pound Sterling
|5.6592
|5.6666
|Swiss Franc
|4.5642
|4.5669
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5024
|3.5048
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4838
CHAG Urges Government To Settle All NHIS Debts
The Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) has called on government to clear the backlog of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) debt, saying the arrears thwart efforts of Christian hospitals to prevent avoidable diseases and deaths.
According to the association, subsidies and subventions for utilities and tax waivers hitherto from development partners have ceased due to Ghana's new middle-income status. Therefore government’s continuous indebtedness is affecting the smooth running of the health facilities.
Speaking at the launch of the 50th anniversary of the association, President of Catholic Bishops' Conference, Most Reverend Philip Naameh, said the inability of government to honour such an obligation limits the capacity to provide equitable and affordable healthcare.
“Our contributions in the health sector have not been without challenges. All our facilities, without exception, continue to endure unbearable effects of the NHIS indebtedness which continue to adversely affect such institution’s capacity to provide equitable, quality and affordable health care for our people,” he stated.
“Owing to Ghana’s status as a lower middle-income country, the developed world – that is most of CHAG’s benefactors and developing partners – ceased their hitherto generous support. Unfortunately, subsidies and subventions on utilities, tax waivers and a host of other substantive allocation by government to CHAG facilities have been withdrawn, released or reduced drastically,” he added.
Meanwhile, General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, Dr Opuni Frimpong, said Christians must defy all odds to sustain Christian hospitals despite government’s failure to pay NHIS debts.
