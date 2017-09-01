TOP STORIES
Eid Al-Adha Message To All Muslims From Stephen Ntim
As Muslims celebrate Eid-al-Adha today 1st September,2017, I would like to use this medium to wish all Muslims in Ghana and the world at large a happy and a peaceful Eid Al-Adha celebration.
Eid al-Adha in the Islamic calendar is a festival to commemorate the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to follow Allah's command to sacrifice his son Ishmael.
Again, this occasion is a holy time of sacrifice and generosity to family, friends and the needy. It is my fervent prayer that Allah would accept your prayers, sacrifice and generosity as well as grant you long life, success, goodwill and favour you in all that you do.
I would edge all Muslims to celebrate this blissful occasion in moderation. Let the oneness of Allah stay in us all.
Barakade Sallah to all Muslims!!!!
Thank You.
....Signed...
MR STEPHEN AYESU NTIM.
NPP, NATIONAL CHAIRMAN HOPEFUL.
POWERED BY: NATIONAL NPP YOUTH FOR STEPHEN.
KWABENA FRIMPONG
NATIONAL PRESIDENT
0204910050
NANA AGYEMANG BAAH DANIEL.
NATIONAL SECRETARY
0245635032
Press Statement