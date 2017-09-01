modernghana logo

Eid-Ul Adha Message By Regional Youth Organizer Hopeful, NPP-Upper West

Prince Ishmael Dimah
1 hour ago | General News

On very spiritual occasions like this we are reminded as muslim umma to take introspection on our lives over the past year. We pray for ourselves, relatives, friends and our late ones.

Along the prayers, we make Merry, share love with our neighbours, and friends.

Even as we pray,meditate and enjoy this occasion lets be circumspect, reflect and be weary that society need us today and after and thus we should drive around carefully and enjoy moderately.

On behalf of myself, my family and #TeamDimah, I encourage all Muslims to;

E = Embrace each other with open heart and love
I = Inspire our generation with impressive attitude and

D = Distribute the joy, pleasure and happiness that come with this occasion to all and sundry.

Eid Ul Adha Mubarak

