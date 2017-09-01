TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2197
|5.2232
|Pound Sterling
|5.6592
|5.6666
|Swiss Franc
|4.5642
|4.5669
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5024
|3.5048
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4838
Eid-Ul Adha Message By Regional Youth Organizer Hopeful, NPP-Upper West
On very spiritual occasions like this we are reminded as muslim umma to take introspection on our lives over the past year. We pray for ourselves, relatives, friends and our late ones.
Along the prayers, we make Merry, share love with our neighbours, and friends.
Even as we pray,meditate and enjoy this occasion lets be circumspect, reflect and be weary that society need us today and after and thus we should drive around carefully and enjoy moderately.
On behalf of myself, my family and #TeamDimah, I encourage all Muslims to;
E = Embrace each other with open heart and love
I = Inspire our generation with impressive attitude and
D = Distribute the joy, pleasure and happiness that come with this occasion to all and sundry.
Eid Ul Adha Mubarak
