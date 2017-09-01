TOP STORIES
92% Qualify To Enjoy Free SHS Education
The West African Examination Council (WAEC), released this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results.
In a press statement issued August 31, 2017 in Accra by the acting Director-General of Ghana Education Service (GES), Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa stated that out of the total number of 460,941 registered candidates, 424,092 candidates representing 92% qualified to be placed on the Computerized School Selection System Placements (CSSPS).
Below is the full statement;
On 21st August 2017, the WAEC released this year's BECE results. The CSSPS began the process of placing BECE candidates in the various senior high schools across the country of their choice.
Out of the total number of 460,941 registered candidates, 424, 092 candidates (92%) qualified to be placed.
A total of 36, 849 candidates (8% of the total) were not placed because they scored a Grade 9 in either English or Mathematics
During this process, 267,327 candidates secured places in schools of their choice, whilst 150,770 candidates could not be placed in a school of their choice. They are being given the second chance of choosing school.
The qualified candidates who did not get a place in their choice should go online and select available within 48 hours from today.
Students can check their status from 8am tomorrow 1st September 2017 by logging onto http://www.myresult.net and following the online instructions.
The 2017/18 academic year for all senior high schools will commence on 11th September 2017.
All Form One students are expected to report to their schools on that day.
