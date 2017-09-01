TOP STORIES
Young Cadres Association Wishes All Muslims A Happy Eid-Al-Adha
A group calling itself, Young Cadres Association (YCA) has called on Muslims in Ghana to pray hard for the country.
In a press statement issued on September 01, 2017 by its President, Mr Michael Dery appealed to Muslims to use the celebration to ask Allah to shower His spirit of honesty and truthfulness on Ghana, and especially those in the body politic of the country so that leadership will always think of the bigger goal and not their selfish interests.
"While you celebrate, please also be reminded of our common goal as a nation and what unites and blinds our common destiny together. With this in mind, let us all strive to always live in peace with our neighbours and work to achieve our common goal".
Below is the full statement;
Press Release
Accra: 01/09/2017
Young Cadres Wishes All Muslims a Happy Eid al Adha
The leadership of Young Cadres Association (YCA), on behalf of the entire membership, would like to extend our warmest felicitations to our Muslim brothers and sisters on this special occasion of Eid al Adha. Such moments are very significant as they remind all of the infinite mercies of Allah and his compassion for mankind. On this holy occasion of sacrifice, we ask that Allah flood your lives with happiness, your heart with love, and your mind with wisdom.
This joyous occasion offers all an opportunity to always remember the underlining reason for this ‘Festival of Sacrifice' - the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son Ismael, as an act of obedience to God's command. This should inform all of us, Muslims and non-Muslims alike, to always listen and obey the command of Allah in order to reap His blessings. Again, the humility and submissiveness of the Prophet Ibrahim teaches us all to know the limits of our powers as human beings and to always respect the will of Allah.
While you celebrate, please also be reminded of our common goal as a nation and what unites and binds our common destiny together. With this in mind, let us all strive to always live in peace with our neighbours and work to achieve our common goal.
We cannot celebrate without asking Allah to shower His spirit of honesty and truthfulness on this nation, and especially in the body politic of the country so that leadership will always think of the bigger goal and not their selfish interests.
May Allah bless you; may He in His Merciful nature accept all your sacrifices; and may He grant us all peace forever.
...Signed...
Michael Dery
President
Young Cadres Association (YCA)
