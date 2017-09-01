TOP STORIES
Let's Use Alumni In Building Career Choices
Cape Coast, Aug. 31, GNA - Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, a Former Minister of Trade and Industry, has asked educational institutions to make conscious efforts to tap the rich expertise and experiences of their alumni in career choices and counselling of students.
This, he said, would ensure that students made informed career choices in their academic progression to drastically reduce graduate unemployment and despondency among the youth.
Dr Sopio-Gabrah was speaking at a youth colloquium organised by the Cape Coast Youth Development Association in collaboration with the Ogua Traditional Council in Cape Coast on Wednesday.
It was on the theme: 'The falling standards of education in the Cape Coast metropolis, the role of stakeholders and the relevance of technical and vocational education'.
The Former Minister said the lack of professionally trained counsellors equipped with the needed logistics and resources in schools to carry out their mandates as one of the causes of unemployment in the country.
'As a country, we seem to have left the role of career choices and proper counselling of students to teachers, some of whom may not be professionally endowed with the right knowledge and skills to perform that task,' he said.
Dr Spio-Garbrah admonished alumni to bridge the gap with their alma mater and contribute significantly to their development.
He advised the youth to endeavour to learn to speak and write good English to enable them to explore the world to better their lives.
He urged them to properly take advantage of the revolution in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to upgrade themselves.
To reach that peak, he charged the youth not to give excuses for the failures in life but work with staunch determination to turn their adversities into prosperity.
Dr Spio Garbrah also urged parents to regularly visit their wards in school and encourage them to move to the zenith of their careers to enable them become responsible adults.
In that vein, he asked parents to desist from attacking teachers and rather establish a strong bond with them and work with one accord to instil high moral values in children.
A Former First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Ebo Barton Oduro, advised parent to invest their resources in the education of their wards.
He pledged his unflinching determination to help reverse the falling standards of education in the Cape Coast Metropolis, christened as the hub of education in Ghana.
The youth group donated in excess of 2,000 copies of customised exercise books to be supplied to schools in the Metropolis to enhance teaching and learning.
