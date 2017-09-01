TOP STORIES
MPS Pledges Continuous Support For Cutting-Edge Port Technology
Accra, Aug. 31, GNA - Meridian Port Services (MPS) would continue to invest in state-of-the-art port technology in order to boost operations and improve efficiency.
This came to light when the Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, led a Ghanaian delegation made up of executives from the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) and Meridian Port Services (MPS) to the Signing Ceremony for the ordering of 27 new gantry cranes for the new Tema Port Expansion.
The ceremony, which took place on August 22, 2017 in Shangai had the Chief Executive Officer of MPS, Mr. Mohamed Samara and the President of ZPMC, Mr. Fred Huang executing the Equipment Purchase Agreement.
The CEO of MPS indicated that, in acquiring these high-tech gantry cranes, the MPS and its Shareholders (APM Terminals, BollorÃ© Transport & Logistics and GPHA) have shown their readiness to ensure that the new mega port will be adequately fitted with cutting-edge equipment and technology.
Mr Samara said MPS is the biggest container terminal port in West Africa whiles the Ghanaian economy is the second largest in the region and with the social and economic steadiness, the import/export traffic through Tema Port is expected to continue to grow for many years to come.
He expressed confidence that the Tema Port is bound to be the first port of call for the major liner mother vessels.
'Shipping lines are already deploying the largest vessels that can dock along the West African routes; therefore, the MPS expanded infrastructure capacity coupled with its renowned efficiency will certainly create new opportunities for the shipping lines at the Centre of the World,' Mr Samara said.
Mr Paul Asare Ansah, the Director General of GPHA, highlighted Ghana's economic evolution over the past decade where the Tema Port volumes tripled and indicated that he expects the growth to continue for several years to come.
'GPHA has developed the Master Plan for the seaports in Ghana and while MPS will be implementing the container terminal inside the new Tema Port Expansion, there are four other project being perused by GPHA', Mr Ansah said.
The Minister of Transport Kwaku Ofori Asiamah announced to the audience that the Government of Ghana has already given strong indications of its support and commitment to all activities geared towards the improvement of Port efficiency in the country.
Moreover, despite being few months in office, the Ghana Government has already started putting in place strong foundations and enabling environment for the private sector to invest and thrive within.
The Minister further acknowledged that ZPMC does not only provide cranes, but other industries and remarked on the partnership between Ghana and ZPMC.
'It is my hope that this signing ceremony will establish the foundation for ZPMC to set up a strategic cooperative partnership with our nation as we seek the continuous development of our seaports as well as the various sectors of our economy.'
The delegation inspected the impressive assembly lines for the STS Cranes and visited the various stages of production in the factory and along the massive five kilometre Quay.
On the waterfront, there were about 100 STS Cranes being progressively assembled in these vast production lines, which are manpowered by 16,000 workers.
The preliminary preparations for the MPS Cranes to enter the production cycle have started and the delivery of the cranes to the new port facility in Tema is on schedule for December 2018.
The purchase agreement between Meridian Port Services (MPS) and Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Company Limited (ZPMC) covers the construction, delivery and commissioning of 7 units Ship-To-Shore (STS) container handling cranes and 20 units Electrical Rubber-Tyred-Gantry cranes (ERTG), including, but not limited to, training, spare parts, certificates, manuals and drawings, pursuant to the Agreement.
This $82 million investment represents the biggest single order of such state-of-the-art container gantry cranes in West Africa and a major component in the Tema Port Expansion Project as well as a remarkable milestone in MPS's journey to maintain Tema Port as one of the top container terminal operators in Africa.
