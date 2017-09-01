TOP STORIES
Teacher Motivation Crucial For Improved Teaching And Learning
Accra, Aug. 31, GNA - Mrs Joan Addison, the Proprietress of God's Grace International School, has said teacher motivation and professional development were crucial for the realisation of improved teaching and learning.
She said in order to achieve short and long term goals in teaching and learning, teachers' interest and welfare must be a major concern of their employers to ensure their satisfaction on the job and give off their best.
Mrs Addison said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency during the 30th Anniversary and 17th Graduation and Speech and Prize-Giving Day of the school.
She said: 'As much as bosses and employers demonstrate much concern to the wellbeing of workers, there is little room for shoddy work or sluggish performance, but if working conditions proof otherwise certainly there will be knock-on effect on their performance.'
Mrs Addison said there was the need for the provision of teaching materials and logistics whilst providing a congenial environment for the learners.
She said school authorities must show concern for their staff when they were bereaved and also organise parties for them, adding that this would go a long to encourage the teachers to perform better.
Mrs Addison said she had instituted a monthly award scheme for teachers in her school to boost their performance using punctuality and lesson notes preparation, among others, as the yardstick.
'Teachers are supposed to be good role-models and, as such, the school insists on proper exemplary dressing, which can have a telling effect on the schools image.
'Equally important success factors are the health and fitness of staff and students and, as such, there is an occasional health screening and aerobic session for them, which enhance their learning and working abilities,' she said.
Mrs Addison called for the periodic engagement of inter/intra-school extra-curricular activities to improve the overall development of school children.
She said her foremost vision had always been to produce best intellectual talents to serve the nation and that God had been the centerpiece of the excellent performance of the students of the school on yearly basis.
She said the school had chalked successes and achievements in its 30 years of existence, notable among them being the 2016 Heroes of Distinction Award, and the TNG Corporate Award for Academic Excellence, presented by West Africa Int. Limited.
