Kpatinga Curfew Hours Renewed
Accra, Aug. 31, GNA - The Ministry of the Interior has renewed the curfew hours imposed on Kpatinga and its environs from 1200 hours midnight to 0400 hours, effective Friday, September 1.
The curfew was renewed on the advice of the Northern Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument.
This was announced in a statement signed by Mr Ambrose Dery, the Minister of the Interior and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday.
It advised the chiefs, elders, opinion leaders and the youth in the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them and use non-violent means to ensure peace.
The statement reminded the people of the ban on carrying arms, ammunitions or any offensive weapons and that persons found with weapons would be arrested and prosecuted.
