modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Kpatinga Curfew Hours Renewed

GNA
47 minutes ago | Social News

Accra, Aug. 31, GNA - The Ministry of the Interior has renewed the curfew hours imposed on Kpatinga and its environs from 1200 hours midnight to 0400 hours, effective Friday, September 1.

The curfew was renewed on the advice of the Northern Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument.

This was announced in a statement signed by Mr Ambrose Dery, the Minister of the Interior and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday.

It advised the chiefs, elders, opinion leaders and the youth in the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them and use non-violent means to ensure peace.

The statement reminded the people of the ban on carrying arms, ammunitions or any offensive weapons and that persons found with weapons would be arrested and prosecuted.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Social News

TOP STORIES

I didn’t swerve CID; my lawyer wasn’t available – A-Plus

4 hours ago

A-Plus swerves CID; fails to show up for questioning

4 hours ago

quot-img-1keep your friends close but enemies closer

By: kazin jholonjo quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39724.4016
Euro5.21975.2232
Pound Sterling5.65925.6666
Swiss Franc4.56424.5669
Canadian Dollar3.50243.5048
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.47703.4838
body-container-line