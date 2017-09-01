TOP STORIES
AMA Outlines Revenue Mobilisation Procedures
Accra, Aug. 31, GNA - The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has said that it would begin the 2017 revenue mobilisation exercise in the first week of September.
It therefore advised businesses and property owners to leave receipts of payment behind when leaving their premises since the Assembly would not entertain any excuses.
A statement signed by Mr Sam Ayeh-Datey, the Accra Metropolitan Co-ordinating Director and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday said property owners were to note that the AMA Collectors would be working during the early hours of the day and on weekends to ensure that all monies owed the Assembly were collected.
The statement added that, rate payers are requested to support this very important exercise to enable the Assembly to carry out its duties.
