Good News For Ghanaians As President Akufo-Addo Unveils FREE SHS Logo
Accra, Aug. 31, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday unveiled the logo for Free Senior High School (SHS) policy that is set to kick-off in a fortnight.
An estimated 1.7 million eligible students between the ages of 15 and 17 years across Ghana are expected to benefit from the Initiative which government would commit some GH¢3.6 billion yearly to.
At a short ceremony at the Flagstaff House in Accra, President Akufo-Addo noted that western countries like the Unites States of America that opted to make high school education free have advanced tremendously as a result of that decision a century ago.
'I hope everyone would see the connection between that decision and where America is today in the world…I believe that if we understand that connection, we will all support this initiative,' he said.
'The day will come when all of us would recognize that this is an important initiative for this country.'
The President, who has committed to ensure that every child in Ghana would have free senior high school education, noted that Free SHS initiative should not be viewed as a political entity scoring a point, but should be seen as a requisite tool for the development of the human resource of the country and the ability to empower and change the lives of many Ghanaians.
'If we understand that this is important not because a political party has made it its mantra, and that the promise they made is being fulfilled, but that because it goes to the heart of what we need to do to get our country going,' he said.
'Our country is abundant with talents and creativity with people who have all kinds of contributions to make to the development of our society. What we need to do is to provide them the opportunity to express themselves…if that opportunity is provided we'll see the transformation that all of us want to see in Ghana,' the President added.
The design of the Free SHS logo highlights an open book, on which is suspended a sketch of two delighted school children leaping in jubilation.
Underneath the symbol are three words: Access, Equity, and Quality boldly inscribed. The Open Book, represents learning that generates hope and optimism for a prosperous Ghana. The central symbol portrays two children emerging from a pleasurable learning experience, as they spontaneously explode in joy.
They are beneficiaries of a policy that lifts the total burden of fees from parents. The animated mood of the two children represents optimism for a brighter tomorrow.
The highlighted themes of Access, Equity and Quality underline the principles that drive the policy.
