Fire fighters douse fire in Manhyia Palace kitchen

CitiFMonline
1 hour ago | General News

The Ghana Fire Service responded swiftly to subdue a fire that erupted at the Manhyia Palace on Thursday.

According to an eyewitness, who spoke to Citi News on condition of anonymity, the fire resulted from a gas cylinder explosion in the kitchen area of the Manhyia Palace.

He narrated that, one of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu's cooks was present when the explosion occurred.

However, no casualty was recorded from the explosion or the resulting fire.

Two fire tenders from the Manhyia station, and another fire tender from the regional command, were called in to handle the fire.

Officials from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), were also called to disconnect electricity at the palace to stop the spread of the fire.

As at the time Citi News spoke to the eyewitness, he said: “The Fire Service, the ECG people too are there [at the scene of the fire]. They are doing their work well with some police officers also around. So they are checking to make sure there are no more issues.”


By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana

General News

