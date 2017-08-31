TOP STORIES
Obi nya na onnyaa nanka,nnka se,me hui a anka.By: lamptey
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3967
|4.4011
|Euro
|5.2383
|5.2415
|Pound Sterling
|5.6783
|5.6845
|Swiss Franc
|4.5823
|4.5839
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4877
|3.4893
|S/African Rand
|0.3379
|0.3380
|Australian Dollar
|3.4746
|3.4812
This Is Accra — Watching Accra's Story Unfold Beautifully
If you have an Instagram account and you love photography, then you’ve probably come across or heard of @ThisIsAccra, a digital platform dedicated to promoting Accra, Ghana.
@ThisIsAccra is a project that was started in 2015 and has evolved over the years to become an authority on everything Accra, sharing on their social media platforms various tips, food, music, events, lifestyle, architecture, entertainment and all that is happening in the most exciting parts of Accra.
Borne out of the need to tell the world a beautiful story about the City of Accra, @ThisIsAccra shares content using still and video photography with accompanying captions that best projects the city. The aim of running this project is to inspire, build authentic creativity, and to create a culture that is deeply rooted in loving ourselves as a people and also to give everyone the opportunity of experiencing what it looks like living in Accra.
Since its inception, @ThisIsAccra has pursued excellence in building their own content curation and worked tirelessly to also crowd-source unbelievable content, realizing that by collaborating with the social media community across the city, they are able to showcase more of Accra in one day than would ordinarily be possible on their own.
Till date, @ThisIsAccra has a collective following of about 70,000 on all their social media platforms and are proud to say that, they introduced #ThisIsAccra hashtag on social media which has almost 11,000 photos tagged.
Take a minute to glance Accra in its glory on;
Facebook: This Is Accra
Instagram: @ThisIsAccra
Twitter: @This_Is_Accra
