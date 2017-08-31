modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

20 New Technical Schools To Be Constructed

GNA
7 minutes ago | Education

Akwatia (E/R), Aug 30, GNA - The government has announced plans to build 20 new technical and vocational schools to provide employable skills training to the youth.

Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah, acting Executive Director of the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (COTVET), said these institutions would be adequately equipped and resourced to enhance the quality of training.

He was addressing the 33rd annual conference of Principals of Technical Institutions (APTI) at Akwatia.

He indicated that a skills development fund was also going to be set up to aid skills acquisition and development.

He said the goal was to assist provide industry with the requisite manpower to optimally perform.

Investing in human capital required that 'we develop a globally competitive workforce that would support the socio-economic development of the country', he added.

'We need to ensure that technical and vocational education training institutions are well equipped with state-of-the-art tools and equipment, the right learning environment, well-trained and motivated facilitators or instructors and well-developed curriculum that meets industry standards.'

Dr. Asamoah said currently a comprehensive skill gap analysis and auditing was being conducted to help identify the relevant skills required by industry and support job creation.

This, he said was meant to reduce the current supply driven approach where people were trained without reference to the skills on demand by the labor market.

He added that a detailed profiling and needs assessment of all TVET institutions would be conducted to know their current state and what was required, for them to deliver.

Mr. Albert Adusei, acting President of APTI, underlined the need to put premium on technical education and said that was important to speed up industrial development.

Ghana, he said must learn from the example of countries like China, Germany and the United States (US).

Osabarima Kofi Boateng III, the Akwatiahene, called for upgrading of the Akwatia Technical Institute into a polytechnic.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Education

TOP STORIES

Afaglo Threatens To Sue SSNIT Over Dismissal

7 hours ago

IMF confirms extension of Ghana’s programme

10 hours ago

quot-img-1It is my mental attitude not external events that has the power to make or break me

By: Nana Adjoa Boahemaa quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39674.4011
Euro5.23835.2415
Pound Sterling5.67835.6845
Swiss Franc4.58234.5839
Canadian Dollar3.48773.4893
S/African Rand0.33790.3380
Australian Dollar3.47463.4812
body-container-line