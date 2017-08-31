TOP STORIES
Form watch Dog Committees To Help Track Criminals - Police Urge Bawku Residents
Bawku (UE) Aug. 30, GNA - Superintendent of Police John Kusorbor, the Bawku Municipal Police Commander, has called on communities in Bawku to form community watch dogs committees to help combat crime in the area.
Superintendent Kusorbor said due to the reoccurrences of attacks by armed robbers, thieves, and miscreants there is the need for communities to support the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies to fight crime.
He said crimes such as stealing, fighting and public disturbances among others in the communities could be handled by the watch dog committees and later referred to the police for redress.
Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Superintendent Kusorbor said the watch dog committees could serve as the mouth piece of the community, to seek for information that could help track criminals who try to disturb the area.
He said the committees could also monitor the movement of suspected or strange people in the area in order to help provide security.
Superintendent Kusorbor said even though the Police Service was doing its best to combat crime and ensure that the people enjoy a 'crime free environment', there is the need for the community to relay relevant information that could help the police fight crime.
He said there is also the need for community support to police to provide an enabling environment for the people since they stayed with them.
He reminded the citizenry of their right to live in a law abiding society, saying any person or group of people who want to deny them from enjoying that should be reported to the police for further action.
GNA
By Jerry Azanduna, GNA
