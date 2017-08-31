TOP STORIES
Tambalug-Kuka Shooting Incident Leads To Injuries
Bawku (U/E), Aug. 30, GNA - Master Imoro Musah, a 13 year old Junior High School pupil, on Sunday night sustained injures in the leg when armed men stormed the Tambalug-Kuka community in the Bawku Municipal, shooting indiscriminately.
Domestic animals -two bullocks and a donkey were also shot dead.
Mr Paul Agindaug Akubilla, the Assembly man for the area who narrated the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Kuka near Bawku in the Upper East Region, said the situation was terrifying and many people relocated while others are living in fear due to the prevailing situation.
He said the community members realising that they could not defend themselves vacated their homes that night.
He said as the Tambalug-Kuka community was far from Bawku and Garu, security personnel could not reach it early enough to arrest the perpetrators.
Mr Akubilla said no community member could tell the purpose of the attack since the armed men did not make away with any property but 19 empty shells of AK 47 assault raffle were retrieved and handed over to the police.
'This incident is not the first of its kind and I think an in-depth investigation should be carried out to find the perpetrators', he said.
Mallam Mumuni Mahamudu, the Imam of the area, whose son got wounded, said he suspected a young man who stayed at his house for three days but refused to neither introduce himself nor tell where he was from.
The injured boy is responding to treatment at the Bawku Presbyterian Hospital.
