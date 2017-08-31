modernghana logo

Trading In Cocoa Processing Company Shares Suspended

GNA
1 hour ago | Business & Finance

Accra, Aug. 30, GNA - The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) has suspended trading in the shares of the Cocoa Processing Company (CPC), effective today, August 30, 2017.

A statement issued by the GSE said the Company had failed to meet its continuing listing obligations, in spite of several promptings by the GSE.

'The suspension of trading in CPC will be in force until September 13, 2017, which is the deadline for the Company to rectify the anomalies.

'Failure to do so will attract further sanctions as per the GSE listing rules,' the statement said.

