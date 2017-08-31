TOP STORIES
‘Well done is better than well said.’By: Benjamin Franklin
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3967
|4.4011
|Euro
|5.2383
|5.2415
|Pound Sterling
|5.6783
|5.6845
|Swiss Franc
|4.5823
|4.5839
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4877
|3.4893
|S/African Rand
|0.3379
|0.3380
|Australian Dollar
|3.4746
|3.4812
Trading In Cocoa Processing Company Shares Suspended
Accra, Aug. 30, GNA - The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) has suspended trading in the shares of the Cocoa Processing Company (CPC), effective today, August 30, 2017.
A statement issued by the GSE said the Company had failed to meet its continuing listing obligations, in spite of several promptings by the GSE.
'The suspension of trading in CPC will be in force until September 13, 2017, which is the deadline for the Company to rectify the anomalies.
'Failure to do so will attract further sanctions as per the GSE listing rules,' the statement said.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Business & Finance