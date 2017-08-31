TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3967
|4.4011
|Euro
|5.2383
|5.2415
|Pound Sterling
|5.6783
|5.6845
|Swiss Franc
|4.5823
|4.5839
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4877
|3.4893
|S/African Rand
|0.3379
|0.3380
|Australian Dollar
|3.4746
|3.4812
Let's Intensify Media Engagements
Takoradi, Aug. 30, GNA - Dr Affail Monney, the President of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA), has said the media's role in keeping the peace in the country cannot be understated and needs to be encouraged in its efforts.
He said fears expressed in some sections of the public about the media being a factor in spinning the wind of instability could not be too appropriate.
The GJA President said this in Takoradi at the start of a two-day stakeholder meeting being organised by the National Peace Council (NPC) to take stock of its activities on the recent past election and to strengthen team building schedules with its stakeholders including the media, religious bodies, and NPC committee members.
Dr Monney said not many appreciate the contributions of the media in helping to ensure a successful election and other institutions do, however, engage the GJA to ensure that its members provide violent free content to maintain the peace of the country.
He said the media could do better and needed to be encouraged and appreciated for its efforts.
Mr George Amoh, Director of Programmes at the NPC, who welcomed the participants, reiterated the important role the media played in moulding minds of members of the public and in maintaining the peace in the society.
He urged journalists not to relent in pursuing activities that will continue to bring and maintain the peace in the country.
Dr Osei Kufuor, a Senior Lecturer at the University of Cape Coast, who facilitated the meeting, said there is the need for journalists to continue to hold their watchdog roles in high esteem as the peace and cohesion of the country depends on them.
The participants would discuss various thematic areas including creating a congenial experience and sharing environment, reflecting on common trends and developing a roadmap for further collaborations.
