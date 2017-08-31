TOP STORIES
Ghana To Participate In XXI World Congress On Safety And Health At Work
Cape Coast, Aug. 30, GNA - A three member team from Health and Safety Ghana (HESAG), Ghana's premiere health and safety think tank would be participating in the 2017 XXI World Congress on Safety and Health at Work in Singapore from September 3 to 6.
The team, led by the Founding President Mr Francis Dzifa Ahadzi and two other senior staff are expected to leave for the congress on Friday September 1 and return on Thursday, September 7, 2017.
About 4,000 occupational safety and health (OSH) delegates from across the World are expected to participate and share their Occupational Safety and Health experiences, knowledge and best practices in the Congress.
The Congress would be held under the theme 'A Global Vision of Prevention' and it is being organized by International Labour Organization (ILO), International Social Security Association (ISSA) and the Ministry of Manpower, Singapore.
These were contained in a press statement signed by the President of HESAG, Mr Ahadzi and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Cape Coast on Tuesday.
The statement said participants would be deliberating on three key topics which include 'Vision Zero' which emphasises on the prevention of occupational accidents and illnesses and calls for the establishment of a prevention culture at every level of every organisation.
The second topic, which is 'Healthy work and life', underscores the importance of an integrated approach to workers' safety and health as work becomes ever more challenging and fast-paced.
Another topic to be discussed is' People-centred prevention' and it seeks to create sustainable strategies to protect people from OSH risks, the statement said.
Held every three years since 1955, the World Congress is a unique international Forum that brings together safety and health experts, decision makers from the field of social security and the public sector as well as employers' and workers' representatives from around the world to exchange ideas, research and best practices on highly topical issues in the area of occupational safety and health.
