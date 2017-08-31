TOP STORIES
Tarwa Residents Clean Main Lorry Station
Tarkwa (W/R), Aug. 30, GNA - The Tarkwa Nsuaem Assembly has organised a five-hour clean-up exercise at the Tarkwa main lorry station.
The exercise brought security personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service, Police service, Immigration service, security guards, heads of departments from the Municipal Assembly, as well as traders and drivers to sweep and desilt chocked gutters along the Tarkwa main lorry station.
Mr Gilbert Kennedy Asmah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), commended the various groups who participated in the clean-up exercise for making it a success.
Re-launching the national sanitation day, which was instituted by the previous government and the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to keep every District, Municipal and Metropolitan clean, the MCE promised to work hard to ensure the assembly achieved the aim for which it was established.
Mr. Emmanuel Kudor, the Municipal Environmental Officer, said it was his outfits' responsibility to undertake such clean-up exercises, which formed part of its programmes to keep the Municipality clean.
He said in this regard trucks were provided to convey the waste to its final disposable site.
He described the turnout as impressive and called on the people to clean their surroundings to avoid the outbreak of diseases.
GNA
By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA
