Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3967
|4.4011
|Euro
|5.2383
|5.2415
|Pound Sterling
|5.6783
|5.6845
|Swiss Franc
|4.5823
|4.5839
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4877
|3.4893
|S/African Rand
|0.3379
|0.3380
|Australian Dollar
|3.4746
|3.4812
Don't Collapse Ghana Post; It Is Still Relevant And Viable—CWU
Accra, Aug. 30, GNA - The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said it has confidence in the new management of Ghana Post Company to turn its fortunes around.
According to the Union it noticed that the new management started on the right notes and if government could give members the necessary support they could move the company into a viable and enviable one.
Mr Joseph Hotor, the Deputy General Secretary of CWU, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra, appealed to the Government to support the current management by injecting capital into the company so as to perform its agency services.
He mentioned the sale of passport forms, renewal of drivers' license, and distribution of national identification cards as some of the agency services the Ghana Post could render to the public considering its wider network across the country.
Mr Hotor said one thing that affected Ghana Post, and for that matter all state institutions, was changing of managing directors when there was change of government as soon as new political party took over power, thereby putting on hold the old administration's strategic plans.
'Even the new ones are not resourced to operate efficiently. If government feels it is prudent to change managing directors, it should as well resource the new ones to project the image of those institutions.
'These managing directors normally drew good strategic plans but could not implement them due to lack of funds,' he added.
Mr Hotor called on government to form a Board of Directors for the Ghana Post, as a matter of urgency, to see to the implementation of the strategic plans.
He said Ghana Post Company had a wider network throughout the country just as the GCB Bank and if government should inject some capital into its operations it could also stand up to the text of the recent modernisation in the industry.
He said notwithstanding the challenges, Ghana Post, with a staff strength of about 1600, was managing itself without any help from any quarters.
Mr Hotor said the Union believed strongly that when Ghana Post was adequately resourced and agency services brought back, it would stand on its feet again.
