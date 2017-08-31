TOP STORIES
Entrepreneurship Development Institute In The Offing
Takoradi, Aug. 30, GNA - The Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) has announced plans to establish Entrepreneurship Development Institute (EDI) in the Western Region.
The institute, the Chamber said, would focus primarily on building the capacity of existing and would be entrepreneurs to contribute to the holistic development of the country.
Mr Stephan Abass Miezan, Western Regional Chairman of the Chamber, who said this an interview with the GNA, said the establishment of the institute would form part of the programmes the Regional branch has outlined to grow the local economy.
He said whilst many targeted goals over the last two years under his stewardship has already been achieved following his election as chairman, the establishment of the institute, which was among two critical programmes would soon see light of the day.
"I will leave no stone unturned in actualising the establishment of the institute during this second tenure", he said.
He said the institute when becomes operational would improve the revenue generation efforts of the GNCCI to support activities of the Chamber.
Mr Miezan said the project would position the chamber in a more positive light, "the Chamber would stand to gain positively with the coming into being of these projects".
He said the lack of capacity by some members of the chamber remained a major concern and that he would help to improve upon their capacity to be able to make meaningful contribution to national development.
The Regional GNCCI Chairman called for cooperation from members to expand their knowledge on business development, financing modules, technical and handling challenges of business environment.
