TOP STORIES
Your perception is your realityBy: Nana Adjoa Boahemaa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3967
|4.4011
|Euro
|5.2383
|5.2415
|Pound Sterling
|5.6783
|5.6845
|Swiss Franc
|4.5823
|4.5839
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4877
|3.4893
|S/African Rand
|0.3379
|0.3380
|Australian Dollar
|3.4746
|3.4812
Court orders arrest of businessman for defrauding NDC National Organiser
Accra Aug. 30, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court has ordered the arrest of Arnold Asante, a businessman, who is accused of defrauding Kofi Adams, the National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
Asante is said to have failed to appear before the court to answer a charge of defrauding by false pretences.
Prosecuting Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Stephen Adjei prayed for a bench warrant to arrest Asante, Chief Executive Officer of Kamsak Limited Ghana.
He is alleged to have defrauded Mr Adams of GH¢840,000.00 with the intent of using the amount to pre-finance tyres supply contract secured from Goldfields Mining Ghana at Tarkwa and pay same but he refused to do so.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Social News