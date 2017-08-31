modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Court orders arrest of businessman for defrauding NDC National Organiser

GNA
39 minutes ago | Social News

Accra Aug. 30, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court has ordered the arrest of Arnold Asante, a businessman, who is accused of defrauding Kofi Adams, the National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Asante is said to have failed to appear before the court to answer a charge of defrauding by false pretences.

Prosecuting Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Stephen Adjei prayed for a bench warrant to arrest Asante, Chief Executive Officer of Kamsak Limited Ghana.

He is alleged to have defrauded Mr Adams of GH¢840,000.00 with the intent of using the amount to pre-finance tyres supply contract secured from Goldfields Mining Ghana at Tarkwa and pay same but he refused to do so.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Social News

TOP STORIES

Afaglo Threatens To Sue SSNIT Over Dismissal

7 hours ago

IMF confirms extension of Ghana’s programme

10 hours ago

quot-img-1Your perception is your reality

By: Nana Adjoa Boahemaa quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39674.4011
Euro5.23835.2415
Pound Sterling5.67835.6845
Swiss Franc4.58234.5839
Canadian Dollar3.48773.4893
S/African Rand0.33790.3380
Australian Dollar3.47463.4812
body-container-line