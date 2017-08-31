modernghana logo

District Business Advisory Centers Receive Support From JICA

GNA
39 minutes ago | Business & Finance

Kumasi, Aug 30, GNA - Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has signaled strong support for the government's flagship one district one factory (1D1F) programme with the donation GHÈ¼62,320.00 laptop computers to the District Business Advisory Centers (BACs) of the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) across the Ashanti Region.

This is to help strengthen their operation to provide the needed impetus to business growth in the various districts.

Ms. Kosi Yankey, the acting Executive Director of the NBSSI, said the BAC's had vital role to play in the implementation of 1D1F.

The computers, she indicated would enable the Centers to effectively discharge their duty of aiding businesses to thrive.

JICA and NBSSI launched the National KAIZEN Project in Ghana in 2015 - an industrial development model, under which small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) are being taught best management practices.

The programme is targeting BAC Heads, nationwide for intensive training to guide the growth of the SMEs.

So far, 56 of the Heads in the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Brong-Ahafo, Central and Northern Regions had benefitted from the training as part of the KAIZEN Project.

Ms. Yankey indicated that JICA had continued to resource and build the capacity of the staff of the NBSSI through the supply of logistics and technical backstopping.

She said the Board was motivated to go the extra mile to sustain SMEs on the path of growth to transform the nation's economy - give jobs and create wealth for the population.

GNA
By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA

