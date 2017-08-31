TOP STORIES
YOUR TRUTH ARE UNCERTAINLY THE TRUTH BUT WHAT ESTABLISH IT AS THE TRUTHBy: Daniel lee darko
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3967
|4.4011
|Euro
|5.2383
|5.2415
|Pound Sterling
|5.6783
|5.6845
|Swiss Franc
|4.5823
|4.5839
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4877
|3.4893
|S/African Rand
|0.3379
|0.3380
|Australian Dollar
|3.4746
|3.4812
4 Great Apps For Taking Pictures
You can get more out of your smartphone camera with these awesome photo apps that help enhance and give improvements to your simple everyday camera shots.
Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 4 great apps for taking pictures.
VSCO Cam
This is a great app for photography and image editing. It helps you capture images, tweak and tune them to your preferences, then sync the images across devices and share them with as many people as you want. It even has a Grid feature that helps you discover the best original photography from other VSCO users.
Snapseed
This photo app is owned by Google and is one of the most accessible photo editing apps for Android users. It has a wide range of features for experienced users and newcomers, and at it’s most basic level, gives users the option to scroll through image enhancement options and control the intensity of effects used. It has a diverse range of features from basic automatic colour and contrast enhancement to cropping and sharpening. It also gives the option of selectively adjusting colour properties within a particular radius, and has varieties of filters and frames to choose from.
Pics Art Photo Studio and Collage
This app includes a robust photo editor with photo editing tools that allow you adjust white balance, tone, crop etc. However, Pics Art goes a step further by letting you purchase sticker packs on the app to use to adorn your photos; you can also add adjustable lens flares to your images, access varieties of filters and even apply Prisma-like features to transform your photos. In addition, Pics Art has its own tiny social media network that lets you share your photos on the app and make it free to edit, so others can edit or tweak your photos into something new and different.
Camera+
This app offers the ability to manually control both the exposure and focus of your images, which gives you total control of elements like brightness. It also has a ‘stabilizer-like’ feature that helps you avoid blurry pictures, and a one-touch ‘clarity’ button that instantly improves the results of a photograph. Basically, it gives instant improvements to your everyday shot, however, it is an iOS only option for now.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Technology