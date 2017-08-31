modernghana logo

Bode Opeseitan Becomes AYE Brand Ambassador

Kobina Makuom
1 hour ago | Business & Finance

Africa’s Young Entrepreneurs (A.Y.E), the world’s largest entrepreneurship network, has appointed Olabode Opeseitan, a top public relations practitioner, as its ambassador.

The network, which has its headquarters in Johannesburg, South-Africa, has over 12.6 million members across Africa.

In a statement signed by Joy Michael, A.Y.E’s regional manager, the organisation said Opeseitan’s “enormous continental” public relations experience would be harnessed to support the entrepreneurial skills of young Africans and transforming them into a global economic power house.

“Our focus at A.Y.E is the successful development of Africa’s budding entrepreneurs through mutual networking in collaboration with established captains of industry, government parastatals and international organisations,” the statement read.

“We are delighted that Mr Opeseitan identifies with A.Y.E’s objectives and has accepted to be our PR ambassador, thereby using his decades of experience in journalism, public relations, events and promotions to support the bold agenda of A.Y.E to uplift Africa’s budding entrepreneurs.”

