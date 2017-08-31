TOP STORIES
Economic Imperatives Of Adolescent Pregnancies And Uncontrolled Child Births In Contemporary Ghana
The question as to whether Adolescent Pregnancy in particular, uncontrolled child birth and such other tendencies that lead to large families are emerging issues in contemporary Societies or have always existed in the Ghanaian society came up about three (3) years ago on Choice Fm(Now Kasapa Fm),during discussion of an earlier article entitled “Adolescent Pregnancy In Ghana” to which this is a sequel.
Due to communication difficulties however, I could not expound my assertion that the phenomenon had always existed and was per its definition, was even more pervasive in Pre-Colonial Ghanaian Societies than it is in contemporary times.
The fact remains that the economic imperatives of 21st Century Ghana are entirely different from that of Pre-Colonial Ghanaian Societies and it is on account of these differences that the rising cases of adolescent pregnancies and childbearing in present day Ghana have become disturbing matters to the media, Civil Society, decision makers and other well meaning Ghanaians.
Early Childbearing and for that matter adolescent motherhood ,arguably, was not a problem or better still served useful purposes in pre-colonial Ghana because labour requirement for production emphasized on numbers as against the academic qualifications, skills and professionalism that modern economy require of labour.
It goes without saying that, the mainstay of the economy at the time, namely hunting and gathering, fishing , crop farming and animal rearing, depended largely on Family labour and the size of one’s Family therefore determined the level of productivity. Practically, therefore it was more prudent to build large Families by among other things, encouraging early child birth and for that matter adolescent or teenage motherhood.
Other economic activities such as alluvial mining,Gold and Blacksmithing, wood carving, Bronze Casting, Bead making, Soap making , Pot making,weaving and Leather works, just to mention a few also required less intensive, sophisticated and long period of training and so the pre-colonial Ghanaian could tolerate teenage or adolescent pregnancies and motherhood.
The situation in present day Ghana however is sharply different.All aspects of the modern economy require limited but highly trained labour because of increased mechanization and application of all manner of other technologies to economic activities.
Even primary economic activities such as crop farming, Animal rearing and fishing now require professional training in order to maximize productivity.
Advances made in Information and Communication Technology have further complicated modern labour requirement matters to the extent that academic and Professional qualifications alone are no longer sufficient conditions for optimal productivity.
Clearly therefore, the imperatives of the modern economy makes early child birth and teenage mother hood a problem in Contemporary Ghana.
This is because in the first place, the highest level of education that a teenage mother can attain ‘ceteris paribus’,is Senior High School.
The reality on the grounds however is that Ninety-Five(95%) of all reported cases of teenage pregnancy in Ghana occur among pupils in primary and Junior High School.What this means is that the highest level of education that Nine-Five percent (95%) of teenage mothers are able to achieve is Primary or Junior High School education.
The relevance of such levels of education to the modern economy is a near zero on a continuum of zero(0) to ten( 10).The result is a huge number of young mothers who in the absence of higher academic qualification and professional training are mostly compelled to work as factory and plantation hands, Shop, drinking Bar and Fuel Station attendants among others.A check by the FYPD reveals that these factory hands do not earn more than ten(10) Ghana Cedis a day. They are also asked to take personal responsibilities for injuries sustained. They do not have work contract with employers and therefore no clearly spelt out conditions of service.In the absence of work contract ,it is said that dismissal is as simple as a directive to personnel at security check points to stop workers perceived to be antagonistic toward management from entering the premises of the factories, plantations etc.
Formation of labour union by such class of workers is highly frowned upon and suspected characters are quickly dismissed in the aforesaid fashion.
Teenage Mothers who venture into private enterprise endure even more terrible conditions.With sweat drench bodies and nearly suffocating babies strapped to their backs, teenage mothers in especially urban Ghana are seen hawking items with profit as small as ten(10) pesewas such as eggs, satchet water, Mobile Phone credit card, plantain chips,handkerchiefs, soft drinks and confectionaries among several others.
The big question is how much of ten(10) Cedis a day as Factory hand etc or ten (10) pesewas per item sold can a Mother save to provide basic necessities of life including: food, shelter and clothing for herself and her children given the fact that most of the men who put them in the Family way do not take responsibility for the children.
Education for her children therefore largely becomes a luxury with the implication that the female children are compelled to go through the life experience of their mother and so the cycle of poverty continues.
The mass media of communication is one institution which appears to have sensed the dangers with adolescent pregnancies and early child birth in contemporary Ghana and has been working hard in reporting on regions and communities with rising cases of the phenomenon.
Interestingly, the state institutions responsible for population policies and programmes appear to be rather slow in coming up with interventions that could help in tackling the challenge.
Truth however stands that in respect of time and place, adolescent motherhood and early child birth in general have the tendency of frustrating the economic growth of the nation and on that account, pragmatic steps should be made to discourage their occurrence in contemporary Ghana.
Joseph Tetteh
(Executive Director) Foundation for Youth, Peace and Development(FYPD) ( A member of the GYDEP Coalition)
email:[email protected]
phone:0244571090
