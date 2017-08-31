TOP STORIES
Nana Addo’s Action On ‘Corrupt Officials’ Commendable - Manteaw
The Campaign Coordinator at the Integrated Social Development Center (ISODEC), Dr. Steve Manteaw, has described as commendable, steps taken by President Akufo Addo to address allegations of corruption leveled against some of his appointees.
According to him, the president's directive to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), to investigate the allegations indicate his readiness to root out corruption even within his government.
“I think so far so good. The action taken is commendable. What is important is how the state authority and for that matter, the president responds to these issues especially when the accusation is made against his appointees. Whether he will shield them or he encourages the necessary investigative bodies to do their work. I think that is the way to fight corruption and the steps taken by the president so far on this matter is commendable,” he in an interview on Eyewitness News.
President Akufo-Addo directed the Criminal Investigations Department of the Police Service to look into allegations of corruption leveled against two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso Boakye and Abu Jinapor.
The allegations were made by musician and NPP sympathizer A-Plus , as well as the Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong.
The two were invited to the CID on Wednesday to give further details about the claims.
Akufo-Addo's action corroborated a statement he made during the NPP's 25th annual delegates conference in the Central Region last Saturday, when he said, his government will take allegations of corruption against its officials seriously, and expects that persons who make such allegations present evidence to back their claims.
“Let me reassure you of one thing. Any allegation about corruption against any official member of my government will be investigated by the law enforcement agencies. And those who made that allegation better be prepared to support it when they are making these allegations of corruption because nobody is going to get away with it,” the President said.
Dr. Manteaw however said depending on the outcome of the investigations, the president's reaction will demonstrate whether or not he intends to act seriously against corruption in his government.
–
By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana
