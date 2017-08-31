TOP STORIES
Akufo-Addo Unveils Official Logo For FREE SHS
Government has unveiled a logo for its much touted Free Senior High School Education policy.
The logo was unveiled by President Nana Akufo-Addo, during a ceremony at the Flagstaff House on Thursday.
The Free SHS programme, scheduled to start in September 2017, will ensure that government absorbs the full cost of public secondary education.
Under the free SHS policy, beneficiaries will not have to pay admission fees, library fees, science centre fees, computer lab fees, examination fees and utility fees, according to the government.
The free SHS policy will also cover agricultural, vocational and technical institutions at the secondary school level.
By: citifmonline.com/Ghana
