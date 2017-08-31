modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Akufo-Addo Unveils Official Logo For FREE SHS

CitiFMonline
1 hour ago | Education

Government has unveiled a logo for its much touted Free Senior High School Education policy.

The logo was unveiled by President Nana Akufo-Addo, during a ceremony at the Flagstaff House on Thursday.

The Free SHS programme, scheduled to start in September 2017, will ensure that government absorbs the full cost of public secondary education.

Under the free SHS policy, beneficiaries will not have to pay admission fees, library fees, science centre fees, computer lab fees, examination fees and utility fees, according to the government.

The free SHS policy will also cover agricultural, vocational and technical institutions at the secondary school level.


By: citifmonline.com/Ghana

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Education

TOP STORIES

Afaglo Threatens To Sue SSNIT Over Dismissal

5 hours ago

IMF confirms extension of Ghana’s programme

8 hours ago

quot-img-1To love is not by finding a perfect person but by seeing an imperfect person perfecting.

By: Adeyanju Alade quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39674.4011
Euro5.23835.2415
Pound Sterling5.67835.6845
Swiss Franc4.58234.5839
Canadian Dollar3.48773.4893
S/African Rand0.33790.3380
Australian Dollar3.47463.4812
body-container-line