Chief Imam Prays For GOIL
Accra, Aug. 31, CDA Consult – The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, has invoked spiritual empowerment command to the Board and Management of the Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL) for enlargement of territorial operations to the international market.
GOIL, the nation’s foremost indigenous oil marketing company is under spiritual obligation to expand to the international market, Board and Management are to ensure the fulfilment of the proclamation, Sheikh Muhammed Munir Dan-Alpha, Chief Imam’s Special Assistant pronounced the Chief Imam’s declaration in Accra.
Sheikh Muhammed Munir who represented the Chief Imam at a presentation ceremony by GOIL towards the 2017 “Eid Al-Adha,” the feast of the sacrifice which honours Ibrahim’s commitment to God when ordered to offer up his only son as a sacrifice.
GOIL’s sacrifice of honour to God through the office of the Chief Imam included 15 Cartons of Assorted Drinks, 14 bags of rice, 10 gallons of cooking oil, 10 cartons of mineral water, and six cartons of tasty tom tomato.
Others are two cartons of Lipton Tea, two bags of Coper Sugar, two cartons of Milo, and two cartons of Milk.
Sheikh Muhammed Munir who received the items on behalf of the Chief Imam commended GOIL for the sacrifice.
Mr. Erasmus Ofori Sarkwa, GOIL Head of Finance who presented the items noted GOIL as an indigenous company believes in sharing its fruit with Ghanaians through corporate social responsibility endeavours.
“Acknowledging the significance of the Eid Al-Adha on the Islamic Calendar GOIL Board and Management decided to offer a sacrifice and therefore partake in one of the holiest celebrations in Islam which also marks the end of the Hajj,” Mr Sarkwa noted.
The GOIL team included Mr. Martin Olu-Davies, Head, Health, Safety, Security & Environment; and Mr Benjamin Ocansey, Head, Corporate Affairs; whilst the office of the National Chief Imam was represented by Sheikh Abubaka Nuhu Sharubutu, and Chief Alhaji Munhaminah Sharubutu all sons of the Chief Imam who also doubles as his aid.
Others are Alhaji Khuzaima Mohammed Osman, Chief Imam’s Personal Assistant; and Ms Yasmeen Khuzaima, Secretary to the Islamic Peace and Security Council of Ghana.
