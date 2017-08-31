TOP STORIES
Before you take yourself for somebody else,first look back and ask yourself what you are thinking!By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (Dui
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3967
|4.4011
|Euro
|5.2383
|5.2415
|Pound Sterling
|5.6783
|5.6845
|Swiss Franc
|4.5823
|4.5839
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4877
|3.4893
|S/African Rand
|0.3379
|0.3380
|Australian Dollar
|3.4746
|3.4812
Tema Port Truck Drivers 'Eye Red' Over New Policies
Trailer and truck drivers operating at the Tema Port are unhappy with the proposed certification and verification of their vehicles by the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA).
The drivers claimed the implementation of the policy could throw them out of business.
They therefore appealed to GPHA not to use the policy to impose untold hardship on them.
The drivers, who embarked on demonstration on Wednesday to express their displeasure about the verification system to be introduced by the GPHA, said the policy was a scheme by the port authorities to replace their old trucks with that of some officials.
They wondered why their trucks must undergo tests to be carried out by ELIE Company Limited, partners of GPHA after satisfying the requirements of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA).
In a letter dated August 8, 2017 and signed by the Acting Director General of GPHA, Paul Asare-Ansah titled, 'DVLA Approval To Conduct Inspection of Trucks and Trailers Entering The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA),' it warned drivers operating at the port that certificates would be inspected at the gates before the drivers would be allowed into the premises.
“We write to inform you that the Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has licensed Geovino Company Limited to use ELIE Company Limited, an accredited Private Vehicle Testing Station (PVTS) located off the Tema-Kpone Road to conduct inspection of trucks entering the port for their road and load worthiness in addition to the articulated head that are already tested,” the letter stated.
However, Alhaji Suleiman Mohammed, Chairman of the Ghana National Transport Drivers Association, speaking to DAILY GUIDE, said that the DVLA's assessment of their trucks bi-annually was enough to ensure the proper maintenance of the vehicles.
According to Alhaji Mohammed, only new trucks would meet the requirements of GPHA and ELIE Company Limited, adding that drivers of old trucks could lose their livelihood.
He pointed out that the drivers were not interested in the new policy.
The chairman said that GPHA and ELIE Company Limited must consult with stakeholders before implementing the policy.
According to the port authorities, whereas DVLA would continue to do its mandatory road worthiness checks, ELIE Company Limited would check the load worthiness of the vehicles at the port, a check the DVLA does not undertake.
A sticker containing security details of the vehicles would be embossed on the trailers and trucks.
From Vincent Kubi, Tema
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Business & Finance