NSS Personnel Offered Training To Be Employable On The Job Market
The National Service Scheme (NSS), in partnership with United Wealth, has held a two-day capacity building workshop in Accra to prepare personnel for the job market.
The workshop was attended by prospective National Service Personnel, Regional Directors and superintendents, Deputy Executive Director in-charge of Finance and Administration, Dr Gifty Oware-Aboagye, Colonel Baidoo Acheampong, Director, Manpower and Planning, Ghana Armed Forces, Kobina Ata-Bedu, MD, United Wealth and Anthony Akwatea-Mensah, MD, United Savings and Loans.
Dr. Oware-Aboagye explained the purpose of the workshop to the personnel and said the overall objective is to prepare personnel for the job market.
She said personnel must get insight into the world of work to equip them with the basic soft skills like CV writing, work ethics and time management.
“The need to have an online presence well packaged to exhibit an electronic CV is important,” she said.
She urged the personnel to take the training session seriously, saying “these are the little things that add up to make professional workers who they are.”
Colonel Baidoo Acheampong also explained the essence of discipline in the course of their work to the service personnel.
He posited that the scheme is to prepare them for their entire lives in the future, hence the need to remain disciplined and focused on the job market.
Other speakers encouraged the Prospective NSPs to take their service seriously, as it defines their future and that of the country.
The workshop is expected to end tomorrow with sessions that teach the personnel how to manage their wealth, save, and other financial aspects that will benefit the NSPs individually.
