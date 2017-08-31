modernghana logo

Operation Vanguard Puts Prestea On Their Hit Parade

Daily Guide
26 minutes ago | General News
Some of the items burnt allegedly by the task force in Prestea
Information DAILY GUIDE has gathered indicates that the anti galamsey taskforce, Operation Vanguard carried out operations in Prestea in the Prestea Huni Valley District of the Western Region.

The team, according to sources, set ablaze several machines of some alleged illegal miners at a yet to be disclosed site in the area.

The incident happened in the early hours of yesterday, August 29, 2017.

It would be recalled that recently the National Anti-Galamsey Taskforce reportedly set about 10 excavators on fire in the Eastern Region.

The incident reportedly happened when it invaded Extra Gold Company and other mining sites at Akyem-Banso and Kwabeng – all in the Atiwa District of the Region.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that the earth-moving equipment of at least 22 tonnes each, were doused when a contingent of the 400 members of the taskforce went to the mining sites.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi

