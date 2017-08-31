TOP STORIES
Ghana must not only be seen as a collection of tribes but also as a nation.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3967
|4.4011
|Euro
|5.2383
|5.2415
|Pound Sterling
|5.6783
|5.6845
|Swiss Franc
|4.5823
|4.5839
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4877
|3.4893
|S/African Rand
|0.3379
|0.3380
|Australian Dollar
|3.4746
|3.4812
GJA Asks Members To Pay Dues
THE GHANA Journalists' Association (GJA) has served notice on its members who have not fully paid their dues up to December 31, 2016, to do so within 10 working days, effective August 29, this year.
In a release issued by its Elections Committee Chairman, Ben B. Assorow, the association indicated that the move was part of processes it was undertaking to compile an updated voters' register for its forthcoming national and regional elections.
It said members who previously paid GH¢20.00 as dues but had not paid up to date would be credited with the excess, based on the old dues of GH¢5.00 to cover subsequent months.
A reported non-payment of dues by some members of GJA had led to their disqualification from exercising their franchise during its coming elections, leading to a legal tussle.
“However, members who paid GH¢20.00 within the period but who are still not up to date as at December 31, 2016, after crediting them with the GH¢5.00 dues will be required to pay the arrears to qualify to be in good standing,” the association said in the release.
“However, members who paid GH¢20.00 till date and are in good standing will be deducted GH¢5.00 as monthly dues, effective January 2015 till date of compiling the 2017 elections register. The balance would be credited to members after rectifying the new dues,” it added.
It said, “Members may contact the GJA Secretariat at the Ghana International Press Centre, Accra, to check on their status in respect of dues and avail themselves of this opportunity to be captured in the voters' register to enable them to vote in this year's elections. At the end of the stipulated 10 days the voters' register will be officially closed.”
BY Melvin Tarlue
General News