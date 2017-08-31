modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

GJA Asks Members To Pay Dues

Daily Guide
20 minutes ago | General News
Affail Monney
Affail Monney

THE GHANA Journalists' Association (GJA) has served notice on its members who have not fully paid their dues up to December 31, 2016, to do so within 10 working days, effective August 29, this year.

In a release issued by its Elections Committee Chairman, Ben B. Assorow, the association indicated that the move was part of processes it was undertaking to compile an updated voters' register for its forthcoming national and regional elections.

It said members who previously paid GH¢20.00 as dues but had not paid up to date would be credited with the excess, based on the old dues of GH¢5.00 to cover subsequent months.

A reported non-payment of dues by some members of GJA had led to their disqualification from exercising their franchise during its coming elections, leading to a legal tussle.

“However, members who paid GH¢20.00 within the period but who are still not up to date as at December 31, 2016, after crediting them with the GH¢5.00 dues will be required to pay the arrears to qualify to be in good standing,” the association said in the release.

“However, members who paid GH¢20.00 till date and are in good standing will be deducted GH¢5.00 as monthly dues, effective January 2015 till date of compiling the 2017 elections register. The balance would be credited to members after rectifying the new dues,” it added.

It said, “Members may contact the GJA Secretariat at the Ghana International Press Centre, Accra, to check on their status in respect of dues and avail themselves of this opportunity to be captured in the voters' register to enable them to vote in this year's elections. At the end of the stipulated 10 days the voters' register will be officially closed.”

BY Melvin Tarlue

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

General News

TOP STORIES

Afaglo Threatens To Sue SSNIT Over Dismissal

2 hours ago

IMF confirms extension of Ghana’s programme

5 hours ago

quot-img-1Ghana must not only be seen as a collection of tribes but also as a nation.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39674.4011
Euro5.23835.2415
Pound Sterling5.67835.6845
Swiss Franc4.58234.5839
Canadian Dollar3.48773.4893
S/African Rand0.33790.3380
Australian Dollar3.47463.4812
body-container-line