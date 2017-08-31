TOP STORIES
Ghana to celebrate Emeritus Prof Kwabena Nketia
Accra, Aug 30, GNA - The Kwabena Nketia Centre for Africana Studies, would on September 27, celebrate the 96-year achievements of the Emeritus Professor, Kwabena Nketia, to commend him for his scholarly contributions towards the development African History.
The event, which would take place at Banquet Hall, in Accra, is under the patronage of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and would be used to raise GH¢500,000 for the expansion of the African Library facilities at the Centre, which is under the African University College of Communications (AUCC).
These were contained in statement issued by Mr Kofi Yankah, the Management Consultant of the Centre, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday.
The statement said the Centre sought to collate, digitise, and preserve Emeritus Prof Nketia's 'thousands of archival files and field notes on Ghanaian culture, history, language, arts, material culture' to provide strong academic and cultural reference avenues for the public.
It explained that the donations would also be used to assemble and digitise 'his 80 Classical African Music Albums' to help disseminate his works to empower Ghanaians 'to use them as vessels of national consciousness and conscientisation.'
'The Emeritus Professor has contributed immensely to the development of African culture, history, language, music and dance, as well as their holistic cross-cultural relevance and global import,' the statement said.
It said Former Presidents J.J. Rawlings, J.A. Kufuor, and John Dramani Mahama would grace the occasion as the Guests of Honour; whereas Mr Kojo Yankah, the Founder of the AUCC would deliver special remarks to herald the occasion.
Prof Kwabena Akurang-Parry, the current Director of the Kwabena Nketia Center of Africana Studies would give an overview of the festival.
The event, which would be chaired by Prof. Kofi Asare Opoku, the Former Director of the Kwabena Nketia Center of Africana Studies, would be attended by Members of the Council of State, National House of Chiefs, Chiefs from the Ga State, Ministers of State and Members of Parliament.
Other dignitaries on list are the Chief Justice, Members of the Judiciary, Vice-Chancellors, Members of the University Teachers 'Association of Ghana, Africana Studies Departments of Ghanaian Universities, Christian Council of Ghana and the Muslim Council.
Others are dignitaries from Methodist Church, Presbyterian Church, Catholic Bishops Conference, Ghana Pentecostal Council, E.P. Church of Ghana, Ghana Journalists Association, MUSIGA and the Association of Ghana Industries.
The Festival would also be graced by members from the Ghana Association of Bankers, National Insurance Commission, Ambassadors of Foreign Missions, Academics, and other important personalities.
The event would coloured with performances from the Ghana Police Band, Classical Music Group led by Andrew Agyemfra-Tete, Traditional Music and Dance Group, Harmonious Choir, Ghana Dance Ensemble, and Koo Nimo, among others.
