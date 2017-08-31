modernghana logo

Court remands man over defilement

GNA
44 minutes ago | Social News

Agogo (Ash), Aug 30, GNA - The Agogo Margistrate Court has remanded a 26-year-old man into police custody for allegedly defiling a minor at Dampong in the Asante-Akim South District.

The plea of Kofi Manu was not taken and he was ordered to make his next appearance on Wednesday, September 13.

Detective Inspector Clement Dekyi told the court presided over by Mr. Stephen Tabiri that the incident happened on Sunday, August 20.

The accused is a corn-miller and the victim had been sent to carry maize to his place to get this milled, when he took advantage of her.

The prosecution said Manu lured the young girl into his room and forcibly had sex with her.

She informed the elder brother, Ibrahim Abudu, of her painful and traumatic experience, on her return to the house, and a formal report was made to the police.

GNA

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA

