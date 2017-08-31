TOP STORIES
Thieves break into Omanhene's palace
Juaso (Ash), Aug 30, GNA - Thieves have broken into the palace of the Omanhene of Ofoase in the Asante-Akim South District and made off with a number of items belonging to the stool.
These included five pieces of kente cloth, 10 pieces of wax print, executioners' word, computer system unit and four swords used for the swearing-in of chiefs.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Andrew Anyani, the District Commander, confirmed the burglary to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) and said nobody had so far been arrested.
The Gyaasehene and caretaker of the palace detected the theft and informed the police.
The criminals struck exactly one week after the death of the Omanhene, Nana Tiefum Ampratwum.
DSP Anyani said the police had intensified their investigation into the matter and vowed to do everything to arrest and bring the culprits to justice.
He appealed to the people to provide useful leads to assist them to arrest the criminals.
GNA
By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA
