MTN and Brussels Airlines Introduces Mobile Money payment Option for Tickets

GNA
44 minutes ago | Business & Finance

Accra, Aug. 30, GNA - MTN Mobile Money, the number one Mobile Payment Solution in Ghana, together with Brussels Airlines, have introduced another innovation aimed at making it easier for customers to purchase Brussels Airline tickets for travel to over 100 destinations.

Travellers in Ghana seeking to enjoy the world class on board services and products provided by Brussels Airline can now conveniently purchase their tickets from their mobile phones via MTN Mobile Money.

A statement issued by the Company said the introduction of this service redefines the concept of convenience in relation to purchasing airline tickets as payments can be made from anywhere.

The Mobile Money industry in Ghana is booming and has pushed the frontiers of e-commerce.

It said with over 9.5 million registered mobile money users, the potential for this industry was limitless.

'The introduction of this service by Brussels Airlines and MTN Mobile Money therefore represents a game changer in the international airline industry in Ghana,' it added.

Mr Eli Hini, General Manager, Mobile Financial Service at MTN, speaking about the partnership said: 'The ability to sit in the comfort of your home, office and virtually anywhere and pay for goods and services is another reason why Ghanaians are increasingly using MTN Mobile Money to address their day-to-day financial needs'.

On her part, the Country Manager for Brussels Airline, Rita Macedo, said 'the MTN Mobile Money payment option will enable our customers to conveniently purchase Brussels Airlines tickets - from anywhere in Ghana'.

'We see that more and more people are purchasing items via their mobile phones and with this new service we want to offer our customers maximum flexibility in the way they wish to purchase a ticket as we reinforce our position in the Ghanaian market, which is very important to us,' she added.

GNA

Business & Finance

