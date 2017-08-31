IMF confirms extension of Ghana’s programme

modernghana logo

CitiFMonline
28 minutes ago | Headlines

Government has reached an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to extend the Credit Facility program.

This follows a conclusion of an assessment of the fourth review of the Extended Credit Facility by the IMF board.

The IMF announced the extension in a statement.
The announcement by the IMF contradicts government's earlier stance that it would not extend the program which was expected to be terminated by the end of 2018.

It is recalled that the President during the recent meet the press series said that government will not extend the program when it expires.

However, following the latest review, the IMF approved a 94 million dollar disbursement and program extension.

Ghana in 2015, entered into an agreement with the International Monetary Fund for economic assistance.

The deal concluded with a funding support of 918 million dollars to be disbursed under eight tranches.

Some key issues that have dominated the signing of the agreement include the freezing of public sector employment, reducing the budget deficit, zero financing of the budget deficit by the Bank of Ghana.


By: Fred Djabanor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

quot-img-1No one has been able to tell the story after after

By: akoaso quot-img-1

