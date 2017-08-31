TOP STORIES
St. Nicholas Pupils Fight Pollution And Waste At Tema Newtown Beach
Pupils of Saint Nicholas School in Tema Manhean embarked on a cleanup exercise along the Tema Beach on Friday July28.
The children were guided by their teachers to pick up litter spread across the beach. These included plastic bottles, gallons, cups and other refusethat serve as breeding grounds for mosquitoes.
Headmaster of the School, Mr. Emmanuel Donkor, explained that it was important for the children to understand the link between filthy environments and diseases such as malaria. The beach cleanup served as the perfect opportunity to educate the kids on the value of keeping the environment clean. They were joined by Rev. Samuel Candy Yankey, of the Sailors Society, as well as Elders representing Nii Adjei Kraku II, the paramount chief of Tema.8
The puipils were also taken on a tour of the Tema Fishing Harbour where they interacted with a fishing trawler which had just called at Tema to discharge frozen Tuna. They were educated on various seafaring/ marine activities such as fishing and different types of fish that were caught, as well as how the Port works.
The Public Affairs Manager of the Tema Fishing Harbour, Mrs. Joana Francis Adaa, inspected a drill organized by the Navy Cadet Corps and Brass band of the school.
15 students from the Cadet Corps will commence a three week Maritime training course at the Regional Maritime University, an international tertiary institution in Accra, sponsored by the Sailors Society of U.K.
The beach cleanup exercise and the harbour tour served as an opportunity to help the students gain a practical understanding of subjects taught in the classroom.
St. Nicholas School is located in Tema new town, Manhean, one of the closest towns to the Tema fishing harbour. The school was setup to provide children in this deprived community with education.
The School was founded in February 2012, starting as a nursery for twenty children between the ages of 3 and 5. Starting with a donation of land and funds from the Tsakos Foundation, the school has grown to include a kindergarten and primary school.In 2015 the Charity received Charitable status in the UK with affiliation to other charities and a board of Trustees were appointed.
The Sailors Society has given sponsorship to help with the building of more classrooms and for maritime activities. The school’s major objective is to break the vicious cycle of poverty that has taken hold in the Tema New Town community.
