1,000 Banana Suckers AT 5th Edition Of The Ghana Garden And Flower Show
At the Ghana Garden and Flower Show to take place from August 31 – September 4, 2017, under the theme Flower Ghana Grow Ghana, One thousand (1000) visitors to the 5th anniversary edition can leave the show with one free banana sucker to grow for the health and wealth of their households.
Growing bananas will also provide important environmental benefits to Ghanaian households and the country in general.
Giving free banana suckers is part of the celebration of the 5th anniversary of the innovative Ghana Garden and flower show which is aimed at promoting a greener, cleaner , healthier and wealthier country.
The banana suckers to be distributed at the show are high yielding bananas produced for our local context by Biochemical Products Ghana Limited to ensure optimum yield..
Dr. Sammy Sackey, Managing Director of Biochemical Products Ghana Limited and a professor of Biochemistry, Department of Biochemistry Cell and Molecular Biology at the University of Ghana Legon said he is happy to be celebrating the fifth anniversary of the Show which the company has been part of since its inception.
“We have seen the show growing in leaps and bounds and we are delighted to celebrate and contribute to the nurturing of its growth by providing these high yielding banana suckers to promote the further growth of the Ghana Garden and Flower Show.
Commenting on the initiative, Ms. Esther A.N. Cobbah, CEO of Stratcomm Africa said, “ this wonderful gesture could not have come at a better time .We are really delighted about the celebration of the fifth anniversary of the Ghana Garden and Flower Show During the year of Ghana‘s 60TH independence anniversary . As the theme for this year indicates, we are seeking Through the show, to contribute to Ghana’s growth environmentally, in health wealth and beauty. Growing bananas for health and beauty is one of the symbols of our determination to achieve our goal .“
“We invite all to celebrate Ghana’s rich fauna and flora and encourage everyone to work together with us to reap the abundant benefits associated with the floriculture and horticulture industry,“ she added.
Bananas are the healthiest of all fruits. The high level of antioxidants present in bananas protect the body against all kinds of chronic diseases. Bananas can be good fuel for particularly for a child’s brain development. The potassium present in bananas helps in circulation of blood and thereby boosting the brain. Bananas can also increase your child’s concentration power.
Banana is also known to be a great source of potassium that improves energy, digestion and the look and feel of the skin. Additionally, it is known to help cure ulcers and heartburn, and a great source of Vitamin B6 and have cancer fighting agents. The banana leaves, peels, stems and flowers also have some important health benefits.
Already over 100 exhibitors have booked their place at the show to make available plants and different garden requirements that can help visitors grow gardens for the benefit of families and for job creation.
This year’s edition of the Ghana Garden and Flower Show to be held at the Afua Sutherland Children’s Park, will consist of an exhibition of flora and fauna, garden ornaments and accessories, the Ghana Garden and Flower Awards, Fashion in the park, party in the park, Jazz night, children’s playground and food court and a bouquet of other exciting activities.
About the Ghana Garden and Flower Show
The Ghana Garden and Flower Show is the flagship activity of the innovative Ghana Garden and Flower Movement that was initiated with the first edition of the Show in August 2013. The Movement seeks to create awareness and promote among Ghanaians about the commercial, aesthetic and health benefits of floriculture and horticulture. It seeks to celebrate Ghana’s unique flora and fauna, whilst pointing people to the income generation and job creation opportunities inherent in them.
The aim of the Show is to encourage the harnessing of our flora and fauna for national development and improved livelihoods.The movement and its associated show are also designed to contribute to the realization of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
About Stratcomm Africa
Stratcomm Africa is a total Communication, Reputation Management, Events Management and Research Agency specializing in evolving and implementing communications strategies for companies, individuals and governmental institutions in both national and international settings.
Stratcomm Africa is proudly collaborating with its partners to promote and deepen a Gardening and Flower culture in Ghana. Stratcomm Africa believes in using communications to stimulate socio-economic development. By organizing the Ghana.
