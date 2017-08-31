TOP STORIES
The down fall of a man is not the end of his lifeBy: George Osei Kwaku
Youths And The Law
On 27th August, 2017 at 8:30pm to 11:15pm, I was invited by Sompa Radio Station based in Cape Coast on their Christian programme to discuss on the topic Advice for the young‘Proverbs 3’ (Youths and the Law). As the President of CCCN – (www.cccn.webs.com or www.facebook.com/cccnpage)and ordained lay preacher below is a summary of my Biblical point of view on the topic:
Youth literally means the stage between childhood and adulthood. The time at which a person is said to appearsfresh, vigour, and being young. To some the age limit is between 13 to 35, or 13 to 40, whiles others defined it to be a stage where a person is vigorous and age does not matter.
Young is the state of being young, fresh and not old.
Law is a set of rules made and enforced in a community or society as a whole. It is made for people for peace and justice. According to the Bible, it has been made by GOD and interpreted by anointed men or ministers of GOD with the aid of the Holy Spirit.
The secular law or constitution is made by man or people who arerulers, opinion leaders, trained and philosophers.
Proverbs chapter 3 is about advice for the young or youths; the advice of Godly wisdom.
The youth or young is always targeted by the experienced people, parents, and ministers of the gospel for advising. Proverbs 22:15, it is stated that foolishness is bounded in the heart of a child or a youth and need to be counselled to live an expected life. It is hard for many young people to flee from immoralities.
Immoralities That the Young Or Youth Is Struggling With:
Life is a learning process, day in day out; there are new things that emerge either by nature or the cause or action of man. What the young does not know or understand is the parents or adults have once passed through stages he or she is now passing through. Many youths indulge in sexual immoralities, alcoholism, occultism, and, drug abuse, examination malpractices, and many more. I am happy that Christ CenteredCounseling Network (CCCN – www.cccn.webs.com and www.facebook.com/cccnpage )aims at dealing with social vices and helping the youths in social innovations.
The Law
The law is the love, which is to be expressed on GOD and humanity. In (Matthew 22:36-40; Luke 10:27) we are to love GOD with our heart, soul, and mind; and love our neighbours as ourselves.
In Proverbs 3Solomon is advising the young to gain Godly wisdom. The young is made to understand not to forget the counsel or advice by the prophets or ministers of GOD. Solomon wrote obtaining Godly wisdom gives long and prosperous life. He said the young is to be:
What Wisdom Produces Are:
Obtaining godly wisdom and denying or rejecting the world (immoralities/social vices) offers –
Conclusion:
Understanding GOD’s ways and gaining His Wisdom and Knowledge makes one happy and profitable.
Wisdom is valuable and out of it GOD created Heavens and the Earth. Wisdom is more valuable than gold and silver and offers healthy long and prosperous life.
Holding on to godly wisdom and rejecting the worldly things offers peace and good relationship with GOD.
One needs to be humble, kind to all, avoid being wicked and foolish, avoid useless argument, and resist the lust of the flesh and rely on GOD only to live a successful life.
The youth has to understand that those who are not righteous are under curse until they turn to GOD.
The righteous is blessed.
Supporting Bible Readings Below:
Bible version: King James
Proverbs 22:15, Foolishness is bound in the heart of a child; but the rod of correction shall drive it far from him.
Proverbs 13:24, He that spareth his rod hateth his son: but he that loveth him chasteneth him betimes.
Proverbs 19:20: Hear counsel, and receive instruction, that thou mayest be wise in thy latter end.
1Tmothy 4:12: Let no man despise thy youth; but be thou an example of the believers, in word, in conversation, in charity, in spirit, in faith, in purity.
Titus 2:6: Young men likewise exhort to be sober minded.
2Tmothy 2:22: Flee also youthful lusts: but follow righteousness, faith, charity, peace, with them that call on the Lord out of a pure heart.
