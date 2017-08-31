TOP STORIES
CAFAF-Ghana Abortion 360 Project Uses Interactive Theatre Series To Transform Young People’s Lives In Ghana
style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">“We have sincerely built effective Efforts to build young people's capacities in advocacy, communication and peer educations on sexual and reproductive health - among other issues – are also important and effective approaches to ensuring education on sexualand reproductive health.In doing so we are providing learning and preparation for the world of work, building healthy lifestyles that reduce non communicable diseases and improve sexual health, and protecting adolescents from involvement in violence 360”.says KWASHIE –Executive Director of CAFAF-GHANA
style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">At Community and Family Aid Foundation (CAFAF-GHANA) we believe “a person is a person through others persons”, thus, young people need the rights information to make the right decisions in life. In the face looming crisis where young people are bombard with information from all corners they needed to be guided regarding the sort of information they consume and practice. They are really hopeful of a brighter future that does not come on a mere silver platter. The least mistake can spell their doom.
style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">We have truly experimented the tools, shared , evaluated it and find it fit for all manner of groups worth using and trigging the debate while leaving the decisions for the individuals to make the rightful sexual and reproductive health and rights .we have advocated and influenced change using the most hardly used tools to make more inroads at all cost.
style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">Our project seeks to break the silence and set the records straight of get young people informed and to make informed fruitful choices. we ceases these encounters of using Interactive Theatre Tool as the surest means of transmitting our messages through the Abortion 360 Campaigns and these had paid off pretty well.
style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">In all our rounds countless information and feedback indicates young people have caught up with our messages and are watchful of their sexual lives and life styles.
style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">From the schools to the community levels we are happy to make maximum inroads in our actions and tactics.
style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights in Ghana issues requires that right approaches and due diligence is conducted on the norms and belief of the different segment of the population.
style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">We are indeed, truly happy to hear from young people share their emotions, facts, frustrations, stories of change, concerns, mix feelings and the coping mechanism they have adopted after participating in our face to face Abortion 360 Campaign projects outreaches.
style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">Truly the focus is not only about ABORTION 360 but a means to get the conversation alive and to break new grounds in the debate of advocating and influencing change whereas bringing smiles on the faces of victims of abortion with renewed hope and the second chance of making right choices when the onset of pregnant becomes the order of the day.
