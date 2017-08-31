TOP STORIES
Corruption Fight More Than Rhetoric—Mahama, A Victim Of Genuine Corruption Fight
In fighting corruption, there is a greater need for our governments to exhibit genuine enthusiasm to end the canker than the mere political rhetoric we hear from our leaders. The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians of his determination to end the phenomenon but his actions so far do not show that commitment.
His responses to alleged corruption cases show lack of political will to fight the canker. Ghanaians have started complaining bitterly about rampant corruption in his government but the President and his officials want Ghanaians to believe otherwise. Corruption is a complex phenomenon and and has become more visible than in the past because of technology.
The last administration under President Mahama, suffered serious public attacks over alleged corruption issues because of the investigation mechanisms, tools of transparency and social mobilisation the administration instituted which resulted in corruption cases coming to light.
President Kufour described the phenomenon as "adamic" and made Ghanaians aware he will not expose in his government to make his administration unpopular. There was much opacity on the issue of corruption to protect the image of the administration. In the current administration, we seeing and hearing massive corruption being perpetuated by actors with great economic power, actors with great political power and henchmen of the President.
The former President made a very important statement which was twisted and misinterpreted which must be scrutinized properly " For me it is better to lose the election on principle than win it on falsehood,” When he was asked by a foreign journalists why he sacked and forced his ministers to resign over alleged corruption cases and mere reckless public statements knowing the political consequences.This was what Mr Mahama said "I would rather lose the elections than put my fellow Ghanaians in danger".
We are hear of serious corruption allegations in this government everyday since the new administration took over and these allegations are being made by close associates of the President and prominent persons in the ruling party. The President has so far not exhibited genuine commitment to treat the allegations with the seriousness they deserve. Fighting corruption in Ghana is a big challenge.
President Mahama apart from other activities of the opposition etc, lost the election due to his fight of corruption. He did not wait for his appointees cited in corruption cases to decide how their cases must be treated. He either forced them to resign, or sacked them.
This openness and swift response to corruption issues brought before him, exposed his government to unnecessary political propaganda and baseless corruption tags Political victimization and "witch hunt" is not corruption fight.
The establishment of the judgement commission was to help unravel some of the mechanisms our politicians in collaboration with their agents, steal state funds and the positive side of the measures President Mahama put in place to cure the corruption menace was that we saw politicians pay the cost of their corrupt practices including some of his appointees and friends.
The probe into operations of the Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Agency, was one practical example. Thank God his efforts were recognized by the international community including anti corruption organization. His advisor on governance and corruption, Daniel Batiman was reelected to chair African Union's advisory Board on corruption, and other leaders commended him for corruption fight initiatives.
After his BBC interview, the npp released a statement signed by its director of communication describing what he said about corruption fight in Ghana as lies. In the said interview, he made it clear that "I have expressed the political will and I have said that if corruption is brought to my attention I will let the appropriate organizations investigate it and if we find evidence that somebody has been corrupt we will deal with them".
The President walked his talk and we saw the number of his appointees who were either sacked or made to resign during his tenure. The various agencies were made to carry out their investigations without unnecessary interruptions. His adversaries misinterpreted his approach and results recorded for their political convenience. Among the cases the npp mentioned to justify their position that he lied, was the Smarttys deal.
What happened to the minister who was involved? She resigned. They mentioned the Gyeeda deal and what happened to officials cited in the report? They were probed and made to face prosecution. The alleged that the President was selling Merchant Bank to his brother only for the real owners of the Bank to debunk the allegation.
Corruption allegations in this government are too explosive to be treated with sweet promises. The President must start taking serious measures to curb the tendency. Henchmen and appointees of government have introduced qualitatively different phenomenon including fixed rates (charges) for people who apply to meet the President, establishment of oil marketing companies has become a fashion and lifting of our mineral resources to China and other Arab states is being done at will and ease without following laid down procedures.
