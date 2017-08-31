modernghana logo

MTN Ghana Foundation Joins The Fight Against Hepatitis B Again

Sammy Heywood Okine
1 hour ago | Health

MTN Ghana Foundation has supported Hepatitis B screening and vaccination for over 300 persons in partnership with Okyeame Kwame Foundation at La Bawlaeshi in Accra.

The programme started with pre-test counseling done by doctors, followed by screening and vaccination. A total of 351 people were screened out of which 301 were vaccinated against Hepatitis B disease. There was also post-test counselling by doctors from the Ghana Health Services.

The MTN Ghana Foundation supported the project with the objective of helping efforts being made to create awareness and encourage people to screen and vaccinate against the disease.

Commenting on the campaign, the Corporate Services Executive of MTN Ghana, Mrs. Cynthia Lumor said, “MTN Ghana Foundation partnered this initiative because health is of critical concern to the Foundation.

Research shows that the infectivity of Hepatitis B Virus is hundred times higher than HIV virus, yet it receives little attention in public health. The disease is one of the leading causes of death across the globe”.

“This requires well-meaning Ghanaians and institutions to support in creating awareness to control the prevalence of the disease,” she added.

Executive Director of the Okyeame Kwame Foundation, Okyeame Kwame, expressed his gratitude to MTN Ghana Foundation for joining the campaign against Hepatitis B. He called on all Ghanaians and private organizations to emulate the example of MTN Ghana Foundation by supporting the campaign.

Over the years, MTN Ghana Foundation has demonstrated its commitment to the fight against Hepatitis B. Between 2010 to 2014 MTN Foundation supported screening exercises as part of activities to mark World Hepatitis B Day.

