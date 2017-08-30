TOP STORIES
Minority Pressure Caused Minister's Resignation – Eastern Regional Minister
The Eastern Regional Minister says the Minority in Parliament is to blame for the resignation of deputy Agriculture Minister, William Quaitoo last night.
Eric Daffour told Emefa Apawu on Joy FM’s Newsnite Wednesday the opposition lawmakers succeeded in inciting the public against the deputy Minister after he described Northerners as difficult people.
He said despite the remorse shown by Mr Quaitoo, the National Democratic Congress Members of Parliament (MPs) went ahead to try the former deputy Minister in the public.
“The opponent [NDC] was not satisfied with the apology,” he lamented.
Mr Quaitoo resigned last night, ending days of repeated calls for him to do so following a disparaging comment he reportedly made against people from the three regions of the north.
Reacting to compensation calls by some farmers from the north following the fall armyworm attack, the deputy Minister reportedly described them as difficult people.
Some groups from the north and political opponents jumped on the comment to call for his dismissal.
His apology proved ineffective in dousing the rising flame of opposition against his status as a Minister.
Mr Daffour said the NDC MPs should have been satisfied with Mr Quaitoo’s apology but rather chose to hook on to their position.
The Eastern Regional Minister said the resignation of the former deputy Minister though unfortunate is the best way forward.
“We do sympathise with him… I am a bit devastated,” he said.
By the former deputy Minister’s resignation, Mr Daffour said he has done something some past government officials could not do in the face of worst comments.
“People have said worst things but they didn’t resign…they didn’t have courage [so] they held on to their position,” he said.
But Sagnarigu MP, Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini said the former deputy Minister deserves the reaction he received over his comments.
He said the Eastern Regional Minister is only interested in the retention of his colleague instead of considering the weight of the "ethnocentrical bigotry statement" he made against the Northerners.
"Tell me one single crime the northerners have done to warrant the insult," he asked, adding anyone who sells himself short would be bought for nothing.
